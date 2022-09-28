Beacon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.11 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00149436 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,411,585 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.