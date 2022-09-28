Beam Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Beam has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00283161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00105552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00071442 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

