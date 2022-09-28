Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 3,614.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Get Beazley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.71.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.