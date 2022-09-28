Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

