Beer Money Achieves Market Cap of $362,430.59 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $362,430.59 and approximately $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.73 or 0.99970650 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,499,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

