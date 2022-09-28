Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $7,464.00 and $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

