BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BRBR opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

