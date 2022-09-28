BEPRO Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.25 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $246,455.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BEPRO Network is early.betprotocol.com. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

