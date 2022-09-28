Berenberg Bank Upgrades BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) to Buy

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.46 and a 200-day moving average of $411.65. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $330.00 and a 12-month high of $600.00.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

