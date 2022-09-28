Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,512,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

