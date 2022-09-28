Berry Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $349,851.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,419.95 or 0.99698689 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

