Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.36.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (BZQIY)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.