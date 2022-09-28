Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

