B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

BGS stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.