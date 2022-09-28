Bifrost Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million (BNC)

Bifrost (BNC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Bifrost has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $212,241.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io.

Bifrost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a cross-chain network that provides liquidity to bonding assets.It takes advantage of Staking as the early stage to provide liquidity in the form of Staking derivatives. Bifrost is established on the Polkadot network and developed by Substrate, the underlying layer is based on the WebAssembly, LIBP2P, and GRANDPA consensus.Telegram | Discord | Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bifrost using one of the exchanges listed above.

