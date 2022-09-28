Big Data Protocol Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $76,227.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Big Data Protocol’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

