Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97.

