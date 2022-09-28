Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

