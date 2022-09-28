Binamon (BMON) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004643 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.53 or 0.01631261 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Binamon Profile

BMON is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.