Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $21.04 billion and approximately $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,042,229,623 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.