Bincentive (BCNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,165.00

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bincentive coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bincentive

Bincentive’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bincentive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.