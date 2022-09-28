BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,682.00 or 0.99998210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00056897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00078647 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

