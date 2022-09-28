Birdchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,873.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $223,783.77 and approximately $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.29 or 0.99974398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063851 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

