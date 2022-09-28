Biswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.84 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Biswap has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $102.65 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap launched on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 378,554,692 coins. The official website for Biswap is biswap.org. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.