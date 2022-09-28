Bitball Treasure Trading 33.4% Lower This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $18.02 or 0.00093040 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”



