BitCash Reaches Market Cap of $21,612.63 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $21,612.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

