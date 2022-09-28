bitCNY Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

