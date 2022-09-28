Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $61,352.78 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value.”

