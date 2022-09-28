Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.53 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.73 or 0.00254651 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $953.84 million and $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,526.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00585198 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.00584994 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00047551 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005449 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009037 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,182,358 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.