Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $12.80 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $12.80 or 0.00065439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $205.39 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

