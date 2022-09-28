BitSong Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One BitSong coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSong has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. BitSong has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $10,557.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitSong

About BitSong

BitSong launched on February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,506,543 coins and its circulating supply is 78,941,336 coins. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io.

BitSong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

