Bitspawn (SPWN) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $301,242.17 and $1,477.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.89 or 1.00102215 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057861 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079517 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2021. Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitspawn network is driven by the SPWN token, which provides utility in establishing a marketplace of competitive events and community rewards.SPWN has multi-level functionality: medium of exchange on the network, wallet staking, gaming rewards and progression, and community governance are core utility functions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

