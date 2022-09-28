BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $121.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $138,814.03 and $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 355,049,989 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.