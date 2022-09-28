BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $807,435.00 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,631,048 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.