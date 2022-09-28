BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $284,302.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL launched on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official website is blackhole.black/#.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

