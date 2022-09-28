BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $503.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 515.15 ($6.22), with a volume of 13499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.20).
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 618.35. The firm has a market cap of £508.86 million and a PE ratio of 210.97.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is 4.43%.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
