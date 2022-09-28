BLink Hits Market Capitalization of $301,412.78 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, BLink has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $301,412.78 and $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

