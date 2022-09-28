BlitzPick Reaches Market Cap of $125,095.30 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $125,095.30 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004885 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPick is https://reddit.com/r/BlitzPredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

