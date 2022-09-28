BLOCKMAX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Million (OCB)

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, BLOCKMAX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. BLOCKMAX has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKMAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLOCKMAX Coin Profile

BLOCKMAX launched on August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKMAX’s official website is blockmax.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

