Blockpass 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $213,360.80 and $4.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is www.blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

