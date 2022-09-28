Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $496.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 496 ($5.99), with a volume of 16489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.19) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 766 ($9.26).

Bodycote Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 595.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £928.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.25.

Bodycote Cuts Dividend

Bodycote Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

