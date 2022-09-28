Bogged Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95,702.00 (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004688 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.47 or 0.01643279 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Bogged Finance

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

