Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $49,762.31 and $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,786,654 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

