Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$54.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.73.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

