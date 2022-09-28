Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$54.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.73.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.