Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

