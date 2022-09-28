Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.19. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 27,048 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.