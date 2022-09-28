Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

