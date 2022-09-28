Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Boston Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

