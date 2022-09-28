botXcoin Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $9,845.00 and approximately $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.