BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.
BP Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BP stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.30.
Institutional Trading of BP
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
