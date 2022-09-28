BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Institutional Trading of BP

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.