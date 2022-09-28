BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

